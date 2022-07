HOLLAND, Mich. — A planned helicopter landing is scheduled to occur during a fundraising event in Holland this Saturday.

The city of Holland says Lake Macatawa will play host to “Rock the Coast,” which is raising money to benefit Shields of Hope.

We’re told the city approved organizers’ request to land the helicopter in an empty lot near Boatwerks at around 11 a.m.

