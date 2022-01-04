Holland Museum plans annual MLK Jr. Day celebration

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Museum will host its annual celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.

The museum announced the event in a news release Tuesday.

“We are excited to host this importance annual celebration for the community again this year,” said Ricki Levine, executive director of the Holland Museum.

During this free day, guests will be able to enjoy crafts in addition to winter-themed STEAM activities.

Holland Museum

Innoacademy students will recite MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech and recordings from the National Civil Rights Museum.

The museum’s galleries will have a scavenger hunt with interesting facts about inventors of color, with participants being entered to win “My Brother Martin” by Christine King Farris.

Starting at 11 a.m., there will be a children’s book read aloud by a “celebrity” reader every hour until 4 p.m.

Visitors will receive activity pages and resources to take home to extend MLK’s lessons into their daily lives.

Masks will be required for all guests.