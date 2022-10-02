Holland Museum announces October events lineup

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Museum has announced its lineup of upcoming events in October.

Slightly Spooky Cemetery Tours will be held on October 8 and 15 from 2-p.m.-3 p.m. and from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Visitors will join the Holland Museum’s Deb Wake for a walking tour through Pilgrim Home Cemetery. The tour is described as slightly spooky, completely historical, and totally family friendly.

Holland Museum Slightly Spooky Cemetery Tour

On October 20, Idlewild – The Black Eden of Michigan: Heirlooms of the Past, Honored in the Present will be presented at 7 p.m. as part of the museum’s Cultural Lens Series. It will be presented by CJ Kingdom-Grier. The presentation will focus on how Idlewild was a model of hope, resilience, entrepreneurship, restoration, and black excellence during the time of segregation and Jim Crow.

On Saturday, October 29, Dia de Los Muertos will be held from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at the Holland Armory (16 West 9th Street in downtown Holland). Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a Mexican holiday when family and friends celebrate death and life. The event at the Holland Armory will feature music by Los Atrevidos Norteñon and dance performances by El Concilio from Kalamazoo and Ballet Folklorico Tonantzin Nueva Generación from Peoria, Illinois. There will also be a theatrical performance by Magical Rain Theatreworks.

The Dia de Los Muertos event will also feature artwork created by Holland Public, Black River, and West Ottawa students. Their work was inspired by the symbols and imagery of the holiday. There will also be art activities.

“Our October programs feature something for everyone,” said Holland Museum Executive Director Ricki Levine. “We invite the whole community to join us for one or all of our events.”

More information about the events can be found on the Holland Museum website.

