Holland man sentenced to 27+ years for child sexual exploitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to producing child porn last year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) says 32-year-old Justin Lee Sloothaak was investigated for the sexual assaulting of a West Michigan child last year. He reportedly filmed the incident and added the file to a “collection” of other sexually exploitative material involving children.

“The sexual exploitation of children is inexcusable and intolerable,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Sexual predators who commit heinous crimes against children inflict lifelong damage in the lives of their young victims. My office is committed to working with law enforcement partners to ensure that sex offenders who assault our children are held fully accountable.”

We’re told Sloothaak was on parole for a similar incident that occurred in 2015.

The DOJ says Sloothaak was sentenced to spend 27 and a half years behind bars.

