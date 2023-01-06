Holland man pleads guilty to possessing 19 kg of cocaine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Holland man has pleaded guilty to possessing more than 5 kg of cocaine with distribution intent.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 27-year-old Jason Duenas will serve a minimum of 10 years behind bars.

“Drug dealing at kilogram scale doesn’t just ruin lives, it ruins communities,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Apart from the harm caused to drug users and their loved ones, trafficking at this level fuels deadly gun violence that can subject entire neighborhoods to a climate of fear and reprisal. My office remains committed to holding dealers fully accountable for their willingness to trample communities in pursuit of profit.”

We’re told Duenas admitted to storing 19 kg of cocaine in a house last summer.

Other charges were dropped as a result of the plea agreement.

Court documents state a ghost gun, a 9 mm handgun and ammunition were found during a search of the house.

A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled at time of writing.

Federal attorneys say the investigation that led to Duenas’s arrest was the result of a joint effort by the West Michigan Enforcement Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Holland Police Department.

