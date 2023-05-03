Holland launches crowdfunding campaign for new community ice skating park

HOLLAND, Mich. — The city of Holland hopes to get a new, state-of-the-art, ribbon-style ice skating park funded by community members, along with the state.

Holland launched a crowdfunding campaign through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity to help pay for the Holland Community Ice Skating Park.

If the campaign reaches its goal of $50,000 by July 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) will give the city a matching grant.

The grant would come from MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

“This new four-season public space in Holland will provide residents and visitors with a year-round hub for recreational and social activities, and exemplifies what modern placemaking can achieve,” MEDC Executive Vice President of Economic Development Incentives Michele Wildman said. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this innovative project to complete the space through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The project plans to activate an underused part of Window on the Waterfront Park.

It would bring activity to a part of downtown Holland that the city believes needs year-round use and activation.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will use the space throughout the year to host art, theater and music programs.

Additionally, city leaders are considering using the rink for roller skating during non-winter months.

The state says this ice rink would be among the largest and most environmentally conscious designs of its kind in North America.

The Holland Community Ice Skating Park is designed to blend into the natural landscaping, featuring a large “pond” area and a “ribbon” of ice that loops north around landscaped islands.

The ice rink will accommodate at least 300 skaters at a time without overcrowding and those not skating can watch the festivities from the surrounding space which will utilize an innovative snowmelt system to keep the sidewalks, courtyard and benches warm and clear of snow.

“The city of Holland is excited to partner with the Public Spaces Community Places program and believes the Holland Ice Skating Project is the perfect example for the goals of the program.” Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks said. “The crowdfunding platform by Patronicity will invite the community into ownership and participation of this community gem, a park that will be activated and welcoming to our entire community and complimentary to our downtown.”

