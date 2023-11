HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection is closed after a water main break Friday morning.



The closure affects Eighth Street and Waverly Road, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS).

We’re told the city’s Board of Public Works (BPW) searched for the source of the break when a dump truck “found it” by falling through the road.

Motorists are advised of road closures in the area.

