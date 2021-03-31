Holland intersection closed after two-vehicle crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Holland Township this afternoon.

An 81-year-old man in a Chevrolet SUV struck a 45-year-old man in a Subaru when the latter failed to yield while traveling east at the intersection of Riley Street and Butternut Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the driver of the SUV struck a power pole in the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Sgt. Brad Bennett tells us the intersection is now closed due to downed power lines.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube