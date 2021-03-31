Menu

Holland intersection closed after two-vehicle crash

Provided by Ottawa County Sheriff's Office
Ottawa County sheriff unit file photo
Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 31, 2021
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to a crash involving two vehicles in Holland Township this afternoon.

An 81-year-old man in a Chevrolet SUV struck a 45-year-old man in a Subaru when the latter failed to yield while traveling east at the intersection of Riley Street and Butternut Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the driver of the SUV struck a power pole in the incident.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Sgt. Brad Bennett tells us the intersection is now closed due to downed power lines.

