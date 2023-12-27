Watch Now
Holland Hospital releases most popular baby names of 2023

Posted at 10:44 AM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 10:45:35-05

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital released its top baby names of 2023!

The healthcare center says more than 1,200 babies entered the world at Boven Birth Center over the past year.

This year’s top names are:

Boys

  1. Theodore
  2. Levi
  3. Oliver

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Nora
  3. Eleanor

We’re told “Olivia” was also the top baby name for girls in the U.S. “Noah” was number one for boys.

Holland Hospital wishes to extend its congratulations to all parents who added members to their families this year.

