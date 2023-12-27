Holland Hospital releases most popular baby names of 2023

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital released its top baby names of 2023!

The healthcare center says more than 1,200 babies entered the world at Boven Birth Center over the past year.

This year’s top names are:

Boys



Theodore Levi Oliver

Girls



Olivia Nora Eleanor

We’re told “Olivia” was also the top baby name for girls in the U.S. “Noah” was number one for boys.

Holland Hospital wishes to extend its congratulations to all parents who added members to their families this year.

READ MORE: Corewell Health releases top baby names of 2022

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube