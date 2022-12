Corewell Health releases top baby names of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health has released the top baby names of 2022!

The healthcare system says they delivered nearly 7,400 babies at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital this year.

Top 10 Girls:



Evelyn Olivia Charlotte Eleanor Sophia/Sofia Nora/Norah Madalyn/Madelyn/Madilyn/Madilynn Amelia Emma Violet/Violett

Top 10 Boys:



Oliver Theodore Noah Henry/Henri Benjamin Miles/Myles Hudson William Jackson Liam

