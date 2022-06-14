Holland Hospital opens new office in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Holland Hospital is opening a new office for primary care in Grand Haven.

We’re told the new location will be found on Beacon Boulevard on the city’s south side.

“This office reinforces our commitment to providing the Grand Haven community—and patients of all ages—with close-to-home access to high-quality primary care,” says Holland Hospital Vice President Michelle Doctor. “We dedicate ourselves to making sure individuals and families along the Lakeshore receive the best care possible.”

The new office will provide a host of services, including but not limited to infant care, virtual visits, immunizations, diabetes, skin conditions and more.

