Holland Hospital celebrates groundbreaking of new Saugatuck facility

FOX 17
Posted at 4:27 PM, Apr 26, 2023
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Holland Hospital leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the groundbreaking of the organization’s newest facility— Holland Hospital Medical Building in Saugatuck.

The new 16,940-square-foot building will provide more healthcare access for people in the Saugatuck, Douglas, Fennville, Pullman and Hamilton communities.

The groundbreaking was at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Leaders from the Holland Hospital organization shared remarks before the ceremonial groundbreaking, which was followed by a reception.

"As this area continues to grow, we wanted to kind of offer new and contemporary building here to service people," Patti VanDort, Holland Hospital's president, said. "We're excited about this new facility which will be significantly bigger than the building we've been in before but still providing the same great access to local, high-quality care."

The site of the future building is at 6490 Blue Star Highway in Saugatuck.

Holland Hospital has a facility nearby in Douglas that will stay open while the new location is built. Doctors plan to relocate to the new building in Saugatuck next spring.

