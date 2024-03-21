Watch Now
Holland Hospital adding midwife services, expanded Ob/Gyn care

Westaby, Robb
Posted at 1:48 PM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 13:48:25-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Hospital announced it is adding midwife services to its Boven Birth Center.

The hospital says its certified nurse midwives are equipped to deliver newborns at its main campus as well as personalized obstetric and gynecological care at their Zeeland location.

We’re told Holland Hospital has expanded their Ob/Gyn care with onsite specialists providing round-the-clock care to in-hospital obstetric patients and a dedicated emergency department.

“We understand that every woman has unique needs and preferences when it comes to childbirth,” says Boven Birth Center Director Nicole Huisman. “By adding these services to our birthing options, we empower women to choose the birthing experience that suits them while ensuring the best care is available for moms and babies.”

Visit Holland Hospital’s website for more information on their midwife services.

