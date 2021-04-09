Holland high schools to switch to remote learning for two weeks

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland high school students will switch to remote learning through Thursday, April 22, according to Holland Public Schools.

We’re told school officials ruled in favor of the decision after the Ottawa County Department of Public Health recommended a 14-day pause on youth sports and in-person instruction at county high schools.

HPS says there will be no school on the following day, Friday, April 23, due to PSD, adding that the two-week period may be shortened or extended in line with recommendations from health officials.

School officials say athletics and co-curricular activities will also be on pause; however, the Careerline Tech Center and Holland Early College programs will continue to operate as normal.

We’re told food can be picked up on Tuesday, April 13 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as Friday, April 16 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for more information.

