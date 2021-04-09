Grand Haven high schools to switch to all-virtual learning

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven High School and Central High School will switch to virtual learning through Friday, April 23, according to Kim Brown with King Media.

We’re also told school athletics will be put on hold until after the first round of rapid testing has passed.

“The health and safety of our students and staff remains a high priority, and we make decisions based on what is in their best interest,” says Superintendent Andrew Ingall. “While we don’t have reports of an imminent outbreak in our high school buildings, we are responding to the recommendation from the county and state health departments to temporarily move to online instruction.”

The decision was reportedly made after the state and county officials recommended that a 14-day pause should take effect for in-person instruction and school athletics.

King Media says in-person education will resume Monday, April 26.

