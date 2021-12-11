Holland firefighters rescue woman from smoke-filled home

HOLLAND, Mich. — Firefighters in Holland rescued a woman who was unable to escape a smoke-filled home Saturday morning.

The city of Holland says the incident occurred in the area of W 10th Street and Maple Avenue.

We’re told public safety officials responded to reports of a possible fire at 9 a.m. When Kollen Park Station’s fist unit arrived on scene, no fire was visible from the outside, but copious amounts of smoke was discovered inside the home, the city says.

Officials say the woman inside the home was unable to vacate the building as a result of a physical condition. We’re told she was taken out of the home and brought to Holland Hospital to be evaluated.

Holland says first responders then discovered the fire in the basement area and put out the flames. Minimal damage is expected with occupants projected to return to the structure in a week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but may have been caused by a damaged electrical service, the city says.

