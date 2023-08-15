Holland DPS identifies driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

HOLLAND, Mich. — A suspect has been identified after a pedestrian was injured in a Holland hit-and-run earlier this month.

The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) says Gary Bowen was hit by a red Toyota 4Runner at 32nd Street and Waverly Road the night of Aug. 3.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

Bowen was hospitalized and later released, public safety officials say.

HDPS says a 30-year-old woman from Grand Haven was identified as the driver.

Charges are pending review by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

