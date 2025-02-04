Holland DPS announces 2025 Officer of the Year

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland Department of Public Safety (HDPS) named its 2025 Police Officer of the Year!

This year’s honor was presented to Officer Spencer Slenk, who HDPS says “is always positive, professional, and dedicated to serve his community and those he works with.”

We’re told Officer Slenk first began serving Holland in 2015 as a cadet. He later graduated from the Grand Valley State University Police Academy and was hired as a police officer in 2019.

Officer Slenk has been a field training officer, a member of the Honor Guard, and has served with the Tactical Team, according to HDPS. He is also on the Recruiting Team.

