HOLLAND, Mich. — This weekend, the Holland Civic Center will come alive as the Mitten Vintage Market takes over the street with more than 40 vendors offering a unique shopping experience. The event, happening this Sunday, promises to give garments and accessories a second lease on life.

From vintage jeans reminiscent of past eras to sneakers with a story, the market aims to offer something for everyone. Scheduled from 12 to 6 p.m., the market is free to attend, and food trucks will also be available on-site to provide refreshments to attendees.

The Mitten Vintage Market is known for traveling around West Michigan. For those unable to attend this weekend, the market will make its next appearance in Grand Rapids on July 12.

Holland Civic Center to host Mitten Vintage Market Sunday

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube