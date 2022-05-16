One injured in I-196 rollover crash

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One driver was injured in a single vehicle crash near the 64 mile marker on I-196, say police.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department reports that a 27-year-old Holland woman was traveling west on the highway and careened off the roadway, striking a guardrail and rolling down an embankment.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

I-196 was closed for over two hours this afternoon as police investigated the scene. The highway is now open.