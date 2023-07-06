Watch Now
High levels of E. coli detected at North Beach Park

Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 06, 2023
FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The public is advised to stay away from the water at a Ferrysburg beach after tests revealed high levels of E. coli.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH) says everyone should avoid touching the water at North Beach Park until the "no body contact" advisory is lifted.

Health officials speculate the E. coli levels are linked to nearby dredging operations.

Those with questions are encouraged to connect with OCDPH by calling 616-393-5645.

Visit the health department’s website to report concerns or track sampling data.

