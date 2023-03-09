High court orders new sentence for man convicted of murder at 18

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man convicted of killing a 14-year-old will get a new sentence, according to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Juan Cabrera was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the deadly shooting of T.J. Wells., back in 2019.

Michigan Department of Corrections

Cabrera was 18 years old at the time of the shooting.

READ MORE: Affidavit: Gang activity a factor in Holland Twp. shooting

The Michigan Supreme Court vacated Cabrera’s sentence.

The order, issued Monday, says a life without parole sentence for a crime committed at 18 years old is “cruel and unusual.”

In July 2022, the state’s highest court banned automatic life sentences for 18-year-olds who participate in first-degree murder.

REFERENCE: Mich. Court bars automatic life sentences for 18-year-olds

Now, Cabrera’s case heads back to Ottawa County Circuit Court for a new sentence.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube