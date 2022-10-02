Heavy fire and smoke in Holland house fire, no injuries

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland firefighters sped to the scene of a house fire on Sunday afternoon, after a kitchen fire fanned into something bigger.

Officials say the Holland Fire Department arrived at a house on West 17th Street and identified heavy flames in the kitchen and smoke throughout the house.

Fire crews did make entry and confirmed that all occupants were out of the building.

After putting out the fire in the kitchen, crews said that heavy smoke was still present in the first and second floors of the residence. Crews remained on scene for close to 2 hours, looking for fire in the walls and ceilings.

Crews also had to work to rid the house of smoke.

Official say the fire had spread from the kitchen to the house's back exterior.

While the Holland Fire Department says there is no information concerning the extent of damages, officials stressed that there were no injuries and that all occupants were quickly accounted for.

The Holland Fire Department Fire Marshall will investigate the house fire.

The Holland Fire Department would like to remind everyone that working smoke alarms save lives. Test yours on a monthly basis.

