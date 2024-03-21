Health officer’s attorney requests Ottawa Co. pay $188K+ for her fees

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Sarah Howard, the attorney representing Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley, filed a motion Wednesday requesting the county pays her legal fees.

The court filing names Ottawa County as a defendant, along with “Ottawa County Commissioners in their individual and official capacities,” which includes Joe Moss, Sylvia Rhodea, Lucy Ebel, Gretchen Cosby, Rebekah Curran, Roger Belknap and Allison Miedema.

Specifically, she is requesting the defendants pay $188,179.24 to cover her attorney fees and costs.

Howard included an 18-page brief in support of the motion, detailing the events leading up to this request, along with invoices breaking down her hourly rate and hours worked.

This comes after the Board reached a settlement unanimously last month that allows Hambley and her deputy health administrator to keep their jobs.

Per the agreement, Hambley must drop her lawsuit against the county, and the county must drop its charges leveled against Hambley.

“We’re hoping that this is the start of a better working relationship between my client and the Board of Commission,” Howard previously told FOX 17.

Hambley filed a lawsuit in February 2023 claiming commissioners wrongfully demoted her with the goal of eventually firing her.

