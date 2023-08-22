Ottawa Co. Health Officer: Dept. asked to cut budget by ~50% by Thursday

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is being asked to cut its budget for fiscal year 2024 by nearly 50%, according to Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

In a letter posted to social media, Hambley claims County Administrator John Gibbs asked her to propose a new, significantly smaller budget, by the close of business on Thursday.

The proposed FY 2024 budget allocates a $6.4 million general fund contribution to Public Health. A 50 percent reduction would put the new budget at roughly $3.2 million.

In the letter, Hambley writes: "Proposed budget reductions of this size will significantly impair, and likely eliminate, various public health services and the Health Department's ability to maintain public health and safety."

Hambley claims the commission is proposing giving up a significant amount of grant money, "allegedly because of various political considerations."

She says the grant money is used a number of ways, including preventing the spread of communicable diseases and health risks other than COVID-19. Hambley believes giving up grant money will hurt Ottawa County taxpayers.

The alleged request to cut the Public Health budget comes just a day after the Finance Committee met, and commissioners discussed reducing the overall county budget by five percent.

During that meeting, Gibbs noted that likely wasn't possible until 2025.

Hambley references that discussion in her letter, writing: "It was stated the [budget reduction] process was complex, and it was recommended an external consultant be hired to identify efficiencies without sacrificing services. Public Health is being asked to cut more than ten times that in just two days— with no consultant assisting."

In January, the newly-elected Board of Commissioners voted to demote Hambley from Health Officer to an interim position. Hambley sued, and has been fighting in court since.

READ MORE: 'Interim' Ottawa County health officer sues commissioners over demotion, alleged interference

In her letter, Hambley writes:

"If the commission moves forward with this level of budget-slashing, I believe it will be a clear act of unlawful retaliation against me for bringing a wrongful termination suit for attempting to remove me as the appointed Administrative Health Officer, and for the trial court's decision to grant me a judgment on that claim."

Tuesday's county meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Stay with FOX 17 for updates throughout the evening.

