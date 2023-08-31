Health Dept.: Ottawa Co. administrator handling budget cuts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — FOX 17 learned Wednesday that Ottawa County Administrator John Gibbs plans to handle the creation of a new public health budget without input from any current leadership within the health department, including Health Officer Adeline Hambley.

This comes just days after Hambley said she was blocked from communicating with the public via the county health department’s social media pages.

Earlier this month, we told you how the health department was asked to reduce its 2024 budget by more than 80 percent— which Hambley said would force the department to close within a matter of weeks.

However, Ottawa County officials pushed back on those claims.

County Administrator Gibbs, along with County Chairperson Joe Moss, denied those claims Monday, calling Hambley’s public disclosure “inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Now, the proposed budget is said to be around $3.8 million.

There will be cuts to all public health programs, while still meeting the required minimum funding by the state.

Despite meeting a requirement, Hambley says the cuts will still not allow the department to provide adequate services.

Hambley added that, under the proposed budget headed up by Gibbs, public health is being expected to pay a county administrative cost of more than $1.6 million.

She also claims that no other department in the county is being asked to make these kinds of reductions and that they still may have to close after all this.

The 2024 fiscal year budget is set to start October 1.

