Hazmat training exercise planned in Ottawa County, may cause traffic delays

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are giving residents advanced notice of a planned hazmat training exercise in Ottawa County this weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the exercise is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

We’re told the exercise will involve multiple departments and may cause traffic delays at the following locations:

Spring Lake Fire Station #2 (18964 174 th Avenue)

Avenue) Hickory Street and Rycenga Drive (Spring Lake Township)

North Shore Machine Works (595 2nd St., Ferrysburg)

The public is not in danger, deputies say.

