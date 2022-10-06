Watch Now
Hazmat training exercise planned in Ottawa County, may cause traffic delays

Ottawa County Cruiser
Posted at 4:18 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 16:18:43-04

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are giving residents advanced notice of a planned hazmat training exercise in Ottawa County this weekend.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the exercise is scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m.–2 p.m.

We’re told the exercise will involve multiple departments and may cause traffic delays at the following locations:

  • Spring Lake Fire Station #2 (18964 174th Avenue)
  • Hickory Street and Rycenga Drive (Spring Lake Township)
  • North Shore Machine Works (595 2nd St., Ferrysburg)

The public is not in danger, deputies say.

