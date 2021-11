HOLLAND, Mich. — Harbor Humane has relocated their resale store! The store benefits Harbor Humane Society through secondhand sales.

The store officially opened November 20th, and is back in full swing. You can check out all the goods they have while benefiting shelter pets!

If you're interested in shopping at the Harbor Humane Resale Store, you can visit them on 716 Chicago Drive, Suite 200 in Holland. They're open Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.