Harbor Humane Society says they’ve recovered $10,000 after reporting someone had stolen money from its account.

Tuesday, Harbor Humane Society made a Facebook post saying someone had stolen nearly $10,000 to “seemingly pay off some credit card debt.”

The shelter called the theft disheartening, saying, “those are dollars that truly have an impact on the daily, the medical, the emergency care that our homeless pets need and deserve.”

Harbor Humane: Money recovered after thief took $10K from account

Wednesday morning, Harbor Humane Society reported all the money is now back in its bank account.

While the money has been recovered, the shelter is still looking for donations to help them continue caring for all of its animals.

