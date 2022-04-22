GVSU releases time-lapse video of blooming corpse flower

Students and visitors had the rare opportunity to bear witness to an Amorphophallus titanum — or corpse flower — in full bloom at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this week.

The school’s University Communications department says 3,500 visitors passed through the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse between April 18 and April 22 to observe the blooming flower — and its namesake stench.

GVSU tells the corpse flower will become a corpse itself before growing vegetation through its dormant bulb, adding the flower will bloom again within the next decade.

Watch a time-lapse video of the corpse flower in bloom here.

