Bicyclist critically injured when vehicle crossed into on-coming traffic

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A bicyclist pedaling down a rural stretch of road suffered critical injuries when a vehicle going the other way crossed the center line and hit him.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the scene of the crash on Fillmore Street near 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township this morning around 8:41 a.m. First responders found a 59-year-old man who'd been bicycling west on Fillmore; he was seriously injured. The man was flown to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators say a 39-year-old woman driving a crossover was headed east, crossed the center line, and hit the bicyclist as he traveled on the westbound shoulder.

The woman was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated. So far deputies have confirmed the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube