Grand Rapids motorcyclist and passenger seriously injured in Wright Township crash

file photo
Posted at 9:12 PM, Sep 03, 2021
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids residents are hospitalized in serious condition following a crash in Wright Township Friday evening.

The crash happened at 8th Avenue and Hayes Street when a 59-year-old Grand Rapids man riding a motorcycle lost control while nearing the curve and crashed into a ditch, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the motorcyclist and his passenger, a 52-year-old Grand Rapids woman, were admitted to Spectrum Butterworth with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office says both riders had helmets on during the crash.

