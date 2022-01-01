Grand Rapids man hospitalized after I-196 crash

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been hospitalized after a crash on I-196 Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 40-year-old Grand Rapids man was driving west on I-196 when his sedan left the road near mile marker 63, hitting several trees and signs before stopping near a ditch.

Deputies speculate the man encountered a medical episode before the crash.

The man was subsequently taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment, authorities say. The extent of his injuries are not currently known.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube