Grand Rapids man arrested in connection to stealing from cars in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 31-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested after the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports Tuesday morning of a man entering unlocked vehicles.

Deputies were dispatched just before 7:30 a.m. to the area of Cottonwood Drive and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township, according to a news release.

The man tried to run away when responding deputies found him near the area.

With help from the Grandville Police Department, deputies established a perimeter and a sheriff’s office K9 responded.

The k9 team was able to track the man to an unoccupied home nearby, where was found hiding in the attic.

Deputies say he was arrested without further incident.

The man was lodged at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges related to the incident.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and urges anyone with additional information to call 1-800-249-0911.