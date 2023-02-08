Grand Haven reaffirms commitment to DEI after county board's cuts

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven city council has adopted a resolution to reaffirm the city's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in a unanimous vote at Monday's meeting.

"We believe that bringing diverse individuals together and encouraging all voices to be heard allows us to build a stronger community," read the resolution in part.

The resolution follows the elimination of the Ottawa County DEI Department by a newly elected Board of Commissioners on January 3rd.

Minutes after being sworn in, the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners made a slew of changes, including the firing of John Shay and the hiring of former congressional candidate John Gibbs as county administrator.

In the resolution, the Grand Haven City Council directly addresses the actions of the Ottawa County board, saying the city "was fully supportive of the establishment of a Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in Ottawa County."

The Grand Haven City Council said the resolution is meant to keep their city a "welcoming, inclusive, and accessible community for all."

