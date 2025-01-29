Woman, dog rescued from icy water in Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A woman and her dog are safe after being rescued from freezing water in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

The 51-year-old had been walking on the ice Saturday afternoon when the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says her dog fell inside a hole.

We’re told the woman leaped headfirst to save her dog but couldn’t get herself out.

Three bystanders rushed over to help and managed to get them out.

No injuries were reported.

The public is advised to stay off the lake even if the ice seems safe to walk on.

