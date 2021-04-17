Grand Haven Public Safety responds to US-31 crash, prevents shooting

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven authorities prevented a man from shooting himself this afternoon, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

We’re told an officer responded to reports of a crash south of Jackson Avenue on US-31 when they found the drivers involved in the parking lot of a Starbucks.

Public safety says one of the drivers retrieved a handgun from his truck and held it to his head, pleading the officer to shoot him.

A perimeter was created after the initial officer requested backup, according to public safety officials, who say officers made an attempt to convince the 60-year-old Holland man to put the gun down.

Grand Haven Public Safety says the man set the gun on top of his truck before walking back toward it, at which point officers attempted to tase the man. We’re told the Taser failed to subdue him, then officers turned to non-lethal baton rounds, subjugating the man and bringing him into custody.

He was reportedly taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital after the incident.

“The excellent work of our officers today prevented a shooting,” says Jeff Hawke, director of public safety. “This is yet another example of the unpredictable and potentially deadly situations Police Officers encounter all too frequently.

Public safety officials tell us the incident is pending review by the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

