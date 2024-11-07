Grand Haven Public Safety Officer Brandon Mosely dies while off duty

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Brandon Mosely died while he was off duty. The department shared the news on social media Thursday.

It's not immediately clear the circumstances of his death.

Mosely had worked in Grand Haven for six years as an officer. The department says he devoted his life to protecting the community.

You are asked to keep the public safety department, along with Mosely's friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.

