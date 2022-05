GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A group of ducklings is safe after falling into a drain in Grand Haven.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety posted photos on Facebook of officers rescuing the ducklings Friday morning.

The department says officers were called to Woodlawn and Ferry to rescue the ducklings after they fell into the drain.

According to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the ducklings have been reunited with their family.

