Grand Haven playground vandalized with racial slurs, profanity

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — City officials are offering a $500 reward in exchange for information that leads to the arrest of whoever vandalized a Grand Haven playground.

Profanity and racial slurs were found on playground equipment and memorial stones at Mulligan’s Hollow Imagination Station, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS).

“This is both sad and disgusting. We are working to hold those responsible accountable,” says GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke. “We ask that anyone with information call the department or contact Ottawa County Silent Observer.”

We’re told the graffiti appeared overnight into Monday morning.

Officials say street signs and other city property were vandalized.

Ottawa County’s Silent Observer may offer more reward money in addition to the $500 from the city, GHDPS tells us.

