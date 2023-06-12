Grand Haven officials request limited sprinkler use on odd-even days

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The city of Grand Haven asks residents and businesses to voluntarily water lawns on an odd-even schedule amid record demand in the wake of recent hot weather.

We’re told the NOWS filtration plant operated at 93% production capacity in order to meet demand while dry weather conditions persisted.

In an effort to prevent low- or zero-pressure scenarios and low water supply, city officials ask residents and businesses in Grand Haven, Grand Haven Township, Spring Lake township, Spring Lake Village, Ferrysburg and Crockery Township to adhere to an odd-even schedule when running sprinklers.

In other words, residents and businesses are asked to sprinkle the lawns only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays if their addresses end in 0, 2, 4, 6 or 8. For addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7 or 9, considering sprinkling only on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The city says more restrictions may be imposed if dry weather and water demand continue.

“Efficiently using water benefits the community and can save money on current and future water bills,” the city writes. “We ask for your support and very much appreciate your consideration.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube