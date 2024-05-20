Grand Haven man sentenced for sexually assaulting 4-year-old

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Haven man was sentenced for exploiting and sexually assaulting a 4-year-old.

Brian Ray Stefono, 55, was arrested and charged last summer after a tip was submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to Michigan State Police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan (DOJ) tells us Stefono confessed to sexually assaulting the victim multiple times and filming the encounters.

“Brian Stefono committed horrific crimes against children and will spend the next 27 years in prison because of it,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “I’m grateful for our partners in the private sector who help report these crimes and for our partners in law enforcement who help investigate them. We urge anyone aware of child exploitation to contact law enforcement and we commit to doing everything we can to protect these victims.”

Stefono was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the DOJ.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube