Grand Haven man accused of sexually exploiting children faces 13 charges

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven man was arrested for alleged sex crimes against children.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says 54-year-old Brian Ray Stefono is charged on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC), two counts of child sexually abusive activity, three counts of possessing child porn, five counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of resisting and obstruction.

We’re told a tip made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) resulted in Stefono’s arrest.

Troopers say Stefono was arraigned Thursday. He faces up to life in prison if convicted on the CSC charges alone.

MSP advises parents to have discussions with their children on internet safety. Resources are available through NCMEC and MSP.

Report suspected acts of child sexually abusive activity through the CyberTipLine.

