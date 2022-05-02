Grand Haven Farmer's Market will begin 2022 season this Saturday

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Farmer’s Market will kick-off its 2022 season on Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m.

The market will be open every Saturday in May. It will also open on Wednesdays starting on June 1. The market offers season produce, beautiful cut flowers, handing baskets, freshly baked breads, pastas, pastries, jams, jellies, baked goods, and more.

The market is managed by The Chamber of Commerce Grand Haven, Springlake, Ferrysburg. “We are super excited to see the community once again supporting our local vendors at the market,” said Antoinette Martin, Director of Events & Programs. “Everything sold at the market is grown or made in Michigan, making it easy for residents and visitors to the area to have access to fresh, local food.”

The Spring Lake Farm & Garden Market is also managed by the Chamber of Commerce. It will be open on Thursdays, starting on June 4. It will run until mid-October. The location for the market will be the Tanglefoot Park Building. “We are so excited to see all the progress happening at Tanglefoot Park and we can’t wait to see the market in its new location!” said Martin.

The Grand Haven Farmer’s Market will open Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m.-1 p.m. More information can be found on the Grand Haven Farmer’s Market Facebook page.

