Grand Haven driver hits building, flees twice & is finally caught

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A man is in custody after the vehicle he was driving struck a building, he fled twice and then was apprehended Saturday.

On Saturday morning, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident on Beacon Boulevard south of the drawbridge. Shortly after that, a call came in that a vehicle had just crashed into a building at North Ferry Street and Columbus Avenue and fled the scene.

Officers soon located the unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot at Home Depot, located at 900 Jackson St., established a perimeter and called for a Police K-9 unit. While assisting with the perimeter, an Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted the suspect. After a brief foot chase, the suspect was tased and taken into custody.

The suspect — a 36-year-old Grand Haven man — was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital due to the accident. The man was then taken to the Ottawa County Jail on charges of operating while intoxicated, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting an officer.

The incident remains under investigation by Grand Haven Public Safety.

