GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says the Grand Haven drawbridge malfunctioned Wednesday evening, forcing US-31 to shut down in both directions.

According to Ottawa County Dispatch, US-31 is closed at the bridge in the city of Grand Haven, until further notice.

Law enforcement is on scene and working to redirect traffic.

** This is a developing story. **

