Grand Haven asst. superintendent taken into custody, charged with embezzlement

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Law enforcement has found and taken into custody a man accused of embezzling money from Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Assistant Superintendent Brian Wheeler was found Tuesday evening in Muskegon and taken into custody by the Muskegon City Police Department, according to a news release Wednesday.

He was transported to the Ottawa County Jail, where he was lodged and is currently being held.

Wheeler was arraigned Wednesday morning in the 58th District Court in Ottawa County and charged with embezzlement of $100,000 or more and using a computer to commit a crime.

Bond has been set at $150,000 cash surety.