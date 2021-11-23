Grand Haven assistant superintendent at large, accused of embezzlement

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven authorities are investigating embezzlement reports issued by staff members at Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says Assistant Superintendent Brian Wheeler managed accounts that had transactional “irregularities” occurring over a long period of time.

Wheeler’s employment at GHAPS has since been terminated, according to public safety officials.

“We are shocked and distressed that a trusted member of our leadership team, someone with more than 20 years of employment with the district, may have embezzled from our schools,” writes Superintendent Andrew Ingall.

Authorities say Wheeler likely fled outside the area.

We’re told a warrant for Wheeler’s arrest has been issued on one count of embezzlement and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

While the exact amount of allegedly embezzled cash has yet to be determined, it is estimated that the amount exceeds $100,000, according to law enforcement.

GHDPS says Wheeler might be driving one of two vehicles: a cream-colored 2013 Buick Enclave (Michigan license plate DTH 1844) or a 2005 Monaco motor home (Michigan license plate EKE 7580).

Those with information in connection to Wheeler’s whereabouts are asked to call public safety officials at 616-842-3460 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT. Tips can also be submitted online here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube