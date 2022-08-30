Grand Haven Area Public Schools announces free online electives for K-6 students

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Area Public Schools has announced that it will cover fees for K-6 students in the district to take online elective classes. This includes students who are full-time GHAPS students, attend a private school, or are homeschooled.

The online electives are divided into two different categories. One is project-based courses. These topics include art, music, and physical education. The courses are offered by local community partners including Armory 2 Art Studio, Avalon School of the Arts, and Lake Michigan Dance Academy. Students will also work one-on-one virtually with a GHAPS teacher to design a research project about their experience.

The other type of online electives are additional courses. The courses are described as highly dynamic and experiential. However, they do not include project-based learning framework. Examples of additional courses include a nature conversation class from the Outdoor Discovery Center, a robotics class with hands-on building kits, and Spanish classes for grades 3-6.

“We’re committed to success for all and that’s not limited to students in our buildings. Private and homeschooled students can also benefit from these high quality, engaging online experiences,” said Mary Jane Evink, Grand Haven Area Public Schools Executive Director of Instructional Services. “Our goal is to offer experiences that reflect the variety of educational philosophies in our community. This is one exciting way to create those connections and a sense of belonging for all.”

