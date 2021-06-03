Grand Haven Area Community Foundation gives away books to 2nd-graders

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Second-graders in northwest Ottawa County received a free book this week thanks to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

The distribution was part of the foundation’s 50th anniversary and in preparation for a Community Book Read that will take place later this summer, according to a news release.

All community members will be welcome to join the foundation in a virtual reading of “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?”.

Wednesday’s book distribution took place at Jeffers Elementary School.

