Grand Haven Area Community Foundation gives away books to 2nd-graders

Posted at 9:44 AM, Jun 03, 2021
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Second-graders in northwest Ottawa County received a free book this week thanks to the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

The distribution was part of the foundation’s 50th anniversary and in preparation for a Community Book Read that will take place later this summer, according to a news release.

All community members will be welcome to join the foundation in a virtual reading of “Have You Filled a Bucket Today?”.

Wednesday’s book distribution took place at Jeffers Elementary School.

